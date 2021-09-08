Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will file nomination for the Bhabanipur Assembly on September 10. Congress will not field its candidate in the Bhabanipur bypoll against the West Bengal Chief Minister.

New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will file nomination for the Bhabanipur Assembly on September 10. Congress will not field its candidate in the Bhabanipur bypoll against the West Bengal Chief Minister party's unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

"Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (who won from Bhabnipur Assembly seat & later resigned) will contest from Khardaha Assembly constituency. He had resigned for me. He will continue as a minister," CM Banerjee said.

She also accused the Centre of conspiring against her in the 2021 West Bengal elections when she contested from the Nandigram constituency.

"Only God knows the way polls were held in '21. Centre lied, still couldn't beat me. There was a conspiracy behind the attack on me in Nandigram. 1000 goons from outside came to mislead about Bengal" Banerjee said at TMC workers' convention in Chetla, under Bhabanipur constituency.

Talking about the political rift between BJP and TMC over the investigation on post-poll violence in West Bengal and violation of the election code of conduct Banerjee said that BJP is trying to call for investigation because they cannot fight her politically.

"They cannot fight politically, that's why they stopped Congress with the help of agencies. They are doing the same to me...They are calling for interrogation again, but in reality, the one whose name appeared in connection with Narada has not been called," she said.

Meanwhile, Left Front Committee announced the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Srijib Biswas as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls at the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal.

CPI(M)'s Mohd Modasar Hossain will be the candidate from Samserganj assembly constituency and Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Jane Alam Mian to be the candidate from Jangipur.

The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election for 292 constituencies of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held between 27 March to 29 April 2021 in eight phases. Voting for the two remaining constituencies was delayed and are scheduled to be held on 30 September 2021

