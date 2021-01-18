Addressing a rally in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee said that 'she is not worried about those jumping to other parties as when TMC was formed none of them was there, in a reference to the party leaders, including Adhikari, who had joined the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kicking off the campaign for upcoming Assembly Polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will be contesting the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from Nandigram seat. Banerjee's decision to contest the polls from Nandigram is considered as political gambit aimed at her main rival BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.

Addressing a rally in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee said that 'she is not worried about those jumping to other parties as when TMC was formed none of them was there, in a reference to the party leaders, including Adhikari, who had joined the BJP. Banerjee said these leaders left the party to protect the money "they have looted" in the last few years.

"I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time, I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," Banerjee said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shortly after her announcement, state party president Subrata Bakshi, who was also present on the stage, swiftly accepted her request to contest the WB assembly Elections 2021 from Nandigram. The assembly elections in the state are likely in April-May.

The agitation in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district over land acquisition in the late 2000s catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left rule. However, Adhikari after switching over to the BJP has been alleging that the chief minister has forgotten the people of the area that helped her get to the top post.

Banerjee is at present the MLA from Bhawanipore in south Kolkata. "If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. In case, I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest," she said. Banerjee said she would never allow "some people" to sell out Bengal to the BJP. "Those who have left the part, have my best wishes.

"Let them become president and vice president of the country. But don't you dare to sell out Bengal to the BJP. As long as I am alive, I won't allow them to sell out my state to the BJP," she said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan