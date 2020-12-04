Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2020: Meanwhile, the results for the five MLC seats from the graduates’ constituencies (Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati) are also out.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Counting of votes for five seats -- 3 graduates’ constituencies and two teachers' constituencies -- of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Elections ended late Thursday night with results started to pour in on early Friday morning. Meanwhile, by-polls were also held on Dhule-cum-Nandurbar Local Authorities' Constituency.

As per the results declared by the authorities, Congress turncoat Ambrish Rasiklal Patel registered a victory in the bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Dhule-cum-Nandurbar Local Authorities' Constituency. The by-polls were conducted after sitting MLC Ambrish Rasiklal Patel ditched the Congress and joined the BJP last year.

Pune Division Graduates' constituency result

From Pune Division Graduates' constituency, NCP candidate Arun Lad wins Pune graduate constituency seat in State Legislative Council elections by defeating NDA candidate Sangram Deshmukh by over 48,800 votes.

Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency result

MahaVikas Aghadi candidate Adv Abhijeet Wanjari won the Nagpur division Graduate constituency elections by a margin of 14,407 votes. He defeated BJP's Sandeep Diwakar Joshi. Abhijeet Wanjari garnered 55,947 votes while BJP candidate Sandeep Diwakar Joshi managed to get 41,540 votes.

Aurangabad Division Graduates' constituency result 2020

NCP candidate Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan has registered victory from Aurangabad Division Graduates' constituency. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the result demonstrated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's performance in the last one year.

Amravati Division Teachers' constituency result

In Amravati, sitting MLC and Shiv Sena candidate Shrikant Deshpande was trailing in the first round of counting of votes. Independent candidate from Washim, Kiran Saranaik was in the first position. After the completion of first preferential votes, the quota required for victory was finalised at 14,916 votes.

Pune Division Teachers' constituency result 2020

In the Pune Division Teachers' Constituency, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Jayant Asgaonkar maintain leads against Dattatraya Sawant who is trailing by 4,500 votes. As of now, 36,000 votes has been counted.

A provisional voter turnout of 63.89 per cent was registered in the elections held for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday. Three MLCs from the graduates' constituencies, namely Chandrakant Patil (BJP), Satish Chavan (NCP), and Anil Sole (BJP), and two Independent MLCs from teachers' constituencies, Dattratray Sawant and Shrikant Deshpande, retired on July 19.

