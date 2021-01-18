LIVE Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021: The State Election Commission had also announced that voting for 162 gram panchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal hotbed, will be conducted on January 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections started today at 9 am. The elections for the 12,711 gram panchayats across 34 districts were conducted by the State Election Commission (SEC) on January 15. Polling for the gram panchayat elections was concluded on Friday. The polls were held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and covered 34 districts of the total 36 barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district. The State Election Commission had also announced that voting for 162 gram panchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal hotbed, will be conducted on January 20.

As per the latest trends by 1 pm, the BJP overtook Shiv Sena and is leading on 390 seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead on 381 seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP is leading on 283, while the Congress is ahead on 262 seats. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was ahead in five seats.

Here are the Live Updates from Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021:

2:00 pm: In Chandrapur, all the nine gram panchayats in Morva village goes to the Congress and its allies.

1:50 pm: The NCP is leading in six of seven gram panchayats in Parali, while the BJP is ahead in one. Parali is NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde's stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in senior leader Girish Mahajan's constituency, Jamner.

1:35 pm: In Nasik's Sayyed Pimpri gram Panchayat, results for six out of the 17 seats have been declared. Congress' gram Vikas panel is victorious on all six seats.

1:20 pm: Shiv Sena leads in 381, while the BJP is ahead in 390. Meanwhile, the NCP has bagged 283 gram panchayats and Congress 262 in the polls.

1:00 pm: Vikas Aghadi defeats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalyan's Khoni gram panchayat. MVA -6, MNS - 3, BJP - 2

12:30 pm: The counting of votes 12,711 gram panchayats spread across 34 districts in Maharashtra began at 9 am today.

12:00 pm: The districts and the district-wise number of gram panchayats where polling is being held are as follows: Thane (158), Palghar (3), Raigad (88), Ratnagiri (479), Sindhudurg (70), Nashik (620), Dhule (218), Jalgaon (783), Ahmednagar (767), Nandurbar (86), Pune (748), Solapur (658), Satara (879), Sangli (152), Kolhapur (433), Aurangabad (618), Beed (129), Nanded (1,015), Osmanabad (428), Parbhani (566), Jalna (475), Latur (408), Hingoli (495), Amravati (553), Akola (225), Yavatmal (980), Washim (152), Buldhana (527), Nagpur (130), Wardha (50), Chandrapur (629), Bhandara (148), Gondia (189) and Gadchiroli (362).

