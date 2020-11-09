LIVE MP Bypoll Results 2020: The BJP is now leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 3. The Congress is ahead in seven seats, while BSP has taken lead on one seat - Morena.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: LIVE MP Bypoll Results 2020: Counting of votes for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls is underway and initial trends have given the BJP a clear edge over the Congress. The BJP is leading in 19 seats, while the Congress is ahead on eight. Independents are leading on two seats. Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs nine seats to reach the halfway mark, while the Congress will have to win all the 28 seats to reach the majority mark.

The exit polls had predicted that CM Chouhan will secure the majority by winning 16 of the 28 seats where bypolls were held. The Congress, if the exit polls hold true, is likely to win 11 seats. Mayawati's BSP may also grab one of the seats where by-elections were held on November 3. Both the Congress and the BJP as well as the people of the entire country are eagerly waiting for the closely contested by-elections.

LIVE MP Bypoll Results 2020:

01:30 pm: Three Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet ministers -- Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) -- are trailing behind their Congress rivals.

01:15 pm: Congress candidate Dr KK Dhruv is leading in Marwahi with over 20,000 votes.

01:05 pm: The BJP is now leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 3. The Congress is ahead in seven seats, while BSP has taken lead on one seat - Morena.

12:50 pm: Madhya Pradesh minister Adal Singh Kansana is trailing from Sumaoli seat. His Congress rival Ajab Singh Kushwah is leading with 23,679 votes so far.

12:40 pm: BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exchange sweets at their Bhopal office as trends show the party leading on 19 of the 28 seats. Congress is leading on 8 & BSP on one. In the 230-member assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs & Congress 88.

12:30 pm: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says it's clearly visible now that the people of Madhya Pradesh has decided to give the responsibility of the state's development to the BJP.

12:20 pm: OPS Bhadoria from Mehagaon (Urban Development and Housing): Tailing; Girrija Dandotia from Dimani (Cabinet Minister): Trailing; Adal Singh Kansana from Sumawli (Cabinet Minister): Trailing

12:15 pm: Public Health, Engineering minister Brijendra Singh Yadav is leading in Mugawli.

12:10 pm: Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori (Labour Minister): Leading; Govind Singh Rajput* from Surkhi (Transport Minister): Leading; Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer in Indore (Water Resource Minister): Leading; Prabhuram Chaudhary from Sanchi (Health Minister): Leading; Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasra (New and renewable Energy Minister): Leading; Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar (Cabinet minister): Leading.

Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur (Food and Civil Supplies) : Leading

12:05 pm: Imarti Devi is leading in Dabra. Pradhyuman Singh Tomar also ahead in Gwalior.

12:00 pm: Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP leading on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP on 2, as per Election Commission trends of all 28 seats which went to by-polls.

11:50 am: Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and Bahujan Samaj Party on one.

#MadhyaPradesh by-polls: Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and Bahujan Samaj Party on one. https://t.co/aUIxs6UMVW pic.twitter.com/yKly8YaFFZ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

11:40 am: Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya duo appear to have won the prestige battle vs Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.

11:30 am: BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We'll only gain. I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVM, it means BJP is winning. We're getting majority & the two elderlies (Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath) are going to Delhi: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

11:21 am: BJP's Narayan Patel is leading MP's Mandhata Assembly constituency by 4923 votes. BJP: 3891 votes; Congress: 2408 votes; Others: 1483 votes

11:15 am: Congress is now leading in 10 seats; BJP ahead in 17.

11:00 am: Kamal Nath visits Hanuman temple to seek blessings.

10:50 am: Nine of the 12 BJP ministers are leading in their respective constituencies. Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat, who resigned after six months, are also leading in Surkhi and Sanver seats.

10:40 am: So far, BJP's vote share in Madhya Pradesh is 51.6 per cent against the Congress party's 40.9 per cent.

10:30 am: "Ballot papers of covid patients haven't been counted yet, I have no such information and it is clearly a public vs administration election," said Congress' Digvijaya Singh

10:25 am: BJP now leads in 17 seats, while Congress has gone ahead in nine.

10:20 am: BJP is trailing in four of the five seats in Morena district. BSP candidate has overtaken his BJP opponent in Morena constituency.

10:15 am: According to trends, BJP is leading on 19 seats, Congress is leading on 8 seats and independents are ahead on 2 seats.

10:10 am: BJP Minister Suresh Rathkheda is leading in Pohari seat, according to early trends.

09:50 am: Congress' Pragilal Jatav is leading in Karera seat.

09:40 am: "I wished for safety of MP 's future. I have full faith on voters they will decide between the truth and lies," said MPCC chief Kamal Nath.

09:25 am: Bharatiya Janata Party takes lead on two out of the 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends.

09:20 am: Congress trailing in Digvijay Singh's stronghold Rajgarh.

09:15 am: Congress candidate Rajvir Singh Baghel is leading by 1171 votes in Hatpipalia.

09:10 am: In Surkhi seat, Govind Singh Rajput is leading in 30 rounds by 3093 votes, while BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar from Biaora by 1000 votes after the first round.

09:05 am: Munna Lal Goyal from BJP's Gwalior East leads by 500 votes. BJP candidate Pradyuman Singh Tomar is leading by 1200 votes from Gwalior.

09:00 am: BJP ahead in three seats after one hour of counting., show initial trends.

08:50 am: First trends are out and BJP is ahead in one seat. BJP only needs nine seats.

08:40 am: Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats is underway; visuals from a counting centre in Gwalior.

08:30 am: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has cried foul over EVMs. "In a technological age, developed countries don’t trust the EVM, but elections in India and some smaller countries are conducted by EVMs. Why don's developed countries use (EVMs)? Because they don's trust EVMs. Why? Because the chip in it can be hacked," he said.

08:25 am: Early trends will come shortly as counting of votes underway for 28 seats where bypolls were held.

08:10 am: Counting of votes underway in Madhya Pradesh. Initial trends to come soon.

08:00 am: Counting of votes for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections begins.

Counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly & by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states

Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang (pics 1 & 2) and Madhya Pradesh's Morena (pics 3 & 4)

07:25 am: The number game: BJP has 107 MLAs and Shivraj Singh only needs nine more to reach the halfway mark. Congress has 88 and they need to win all the 28 seats to reach the halfway mark. But if the Congress can manage to win around 20 seats, BSP and independents will be the king-makers.

07:15 am: What did MP by-elections exit polls predict? If the exit polls hold true, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to win 16-17 of the 28 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 11 seats. One seat may go to the BSP.

06:55 am: It's Tuesday today, the day dedicated to Hindu Lord Hanuman. The Congress party has also sought Lord Hanuman's blessings ahead of results today.

06:30 am: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-elections, which were held in 28 seats on November 3. The counting of votes will start at 8 am and soon the first trends will also start coming. Stay with us as we bring you the live updates.

At stake are the political fortunes of a number of leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and last but not the least Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The by-polls on most of the 28 seats were necessitated following Scindia's revolt against the Kamal Nath government in March this year. The rebellion by Scindia, one of Congress party's prominent youth leaders, resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government as 23 of his loyalists tendered their resignation and joined the BJP along with him.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan currently has the support of 107 BJP MLAs and he will be hoping to get at least 9 more to got past the halfway mark. The Congress, on the other hand, has 88 MLAs and the party needs to win all the 28 seats to secure a majority on its own. However, if the Grand Old Party manages to win 23 seats, it will have chances of forming the government with the help of four independents and two BSP MLAs, who are currently supporting the BJP but were with Kamal Nath before his government fell.

