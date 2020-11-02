The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the Election Commission's order revoking the star campaigner status of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the Election Commission's order revoking the star campaigner status of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "We are staying the Election Commission's order and the EC has no power," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

On Friday, the poll body had ordered removal of Nath's star campaigner status for "repeated violation of model code of conduct". Slamming his 'item' remark against BJP's Imirti Devi, the Election Commission had said that using such words for a lady constitutes violation of advisory issued by it.

Nath, while campaigning for Congress for the upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, had taken a dig at BJP's Imarti Devi and used the word 'item' for her. "You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand… ye kya item hai… kya item hai," Nath had reportedly said.

Nath's remark invited sharp criticism, not only from the BJP, but also Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who called the incident "unfortunate" and said that he "does not like the language" used by the former chief minister.

The Congress, however, criticised the Election Commission's decision saying that the list of star campaigners is a right of political parties and that the poll panel's decision against Kamal Nath was a violation of EC's own guidelines.

Challenging the poll body's decision in the Supreme Court, Nath said: "Which post or position this star campaigner has? The Election Commission had not given me any notice, nor had it asked me about it. Why they are doing this in the last two days of campaigning only they know?"

By-elections in Madhya Pradesh are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta