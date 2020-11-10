Winning Candidates MP Bypoll Results 2020: The exit polls aired on November 7 predicted a comfortable win for the BJP and suggested that the BJP is likely to win 17 seats of the 28 assembly seats, where the by-polls were conducted.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly By-polls is underway and the latest trends by the Election Commission of India have suggested a clear win for the BJP. As per the latest trends, the BJP has won 1 seat and leads on 19 others while the Congress is ahead on 7 seats and the independents are leading on two seats.

Here is the list of winning candidates on 28 Assembly Seats:

Assembly Constituency Winner 2020 Winner 2018 Joura TBD Banavareelal Sharma Sumaoli TBD Adal Singh Kasana Morena TBD Raghuraj Singh Kansana Dimani TBD Girraj Dandotiya Ambah TBD Kamlesh Jatav Mehgaon TBD OPS Bhadoriya Gohad TBD Ranvir Jatav Gwalior TBD Bharat Singh Kushwah Gwalior East TBD Munnalal Goyal Dabra TBD Imarti Devi Bhander TBD Raksha Devi Karera TBD Jasmant Pohari TBD Suresh Dhakad Bamori TBD Mahendra Singh Sisodia Ashok Nagar TBD Jajpal Singh Jajji Mungaoli TBD Brajendra Singh Yadav Surkhi TBD Govind Singh Rajput Malhara TBD Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi Anuppur TBD Bisahulal Singh Sanchi TBD Dr Prabhuram Choudhary Biaora TBD Govardhan Dangi Agar TBD Manohar Untwal Hatpipliya TBD Manoj Narayan Singh Chaudhary Mandhata Narayan Singh Patel Narayan Singh Patel Nepanagar TBD Sumitra Devi Kasdekar Badnawar TBD Rajvardhan Singh Sanwer TBD Tulsiram Silawat Suwasra TBD Hardeep Singh

The MP Bypolls were held on November 3 along with the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs 8 seats to remain in power and to reach the majority figure of 115, while the Congress needs to win all 28 seats to return to power. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the House.

In March, a total of 25 Congress MLAs resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. After this, the number of Congress declined and it was stuck at 87. On the other hand, the House has four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA. By-elections were held in 28 seats due to the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three MLAs.

Posted By: Talib Khan