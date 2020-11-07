MP Exit Polls: As per the predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 16-18 seats, while the Congress is likely to win 10-12 seats.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The exit polls for Madhya Pradesh by-polls held on November 3 started coming today after the voting for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 culminated at 6 pm. According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to win 17 seats of the 28 assembly seats, where the by-polls were conducted. The Exit Poll also predicted that the Congress is expected to win 11 seats, showing a comfortable position for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state.

In the exit polls, pollsters from different agencies are stationed outside polling booths on all voting days and they conduct a survey. Assuming that the voters have correctly answered, such data is collected and collated from across all booths in the state and the predictions ie the expected share of seats each party shall win, are aired shortly after polling concludes. However, the exit polls are not always correct and sometimes the exit polls also prove to be wrong. The actual result will be revealed after counting of votes on 10 November.

Here is the poll of exit polls in Madhya Pradesh:

India Today-Axis My India

As per the predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 16-18 seats, an average of which came out to be 17 seats of the 28 assembly seats where polling was held on November 3. The exit polls predicted that the Congress is likely to win 10-12 seats, the average of which came out to be 11 seats. The exit poll also predicts 0-1 seats up for by-polls in MP going to the BSP. If the India Today-Axis My India exit poll holds true, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will survive in Madhya Pradesh.

There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs 8 seats to remain in power as it has to reach a majority figure of 115, while the Congress needs to win 28 seats to return to power. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the House.

In March, a total of 25 Congress MLAs resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. After this, the number of Congress declined and it was stuck at 87. On the other hand, the House has four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA. By-elections were held in 28 seats due to the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three MLAs.

Posted By: Talib Khan