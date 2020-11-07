MP By-Election Exit Poll 2020: The Opposition Congress is projected to win 10-12 seats, while Mayawati's BSP is also likely to grab 0-1 seat, the exit poll predicted.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief for Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the ruling BJP is predicted to win 16-18 of the 28 Assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 3, according to the Axis My India exit poll. The Opposition Congress is projected to win 10-12 seats, while Mayawati's BSP is also likely to grab 0-1 seat, the exit poll predicted.

The exit polls predictions have come as a major relief for Shivraj Singh Chouhan and if these projections holds true, he will be able to maintain his government's majority.

The exit polls also predicted that BJP's vote share will also rise by 5 per cent to 46 per cent. The Congress party's vote share will also increase by two per cent to 43 per cent, the exit polls showed.

The bypolls for the 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 3. The by-elections on most of these seats were necessitated following the resignation of 23 Congress MLA, which also led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government earlier this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma