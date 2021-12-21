Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The ruling Trinamool Congress candidates were leading in 99 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday as per early counting trends while the opposition BJP and CPI(M) are ahead in two wards each and Congress in one, SEC officials said. The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am. "As per the trends the TMC has taken the lead in 99 wards. BJP and CPI(M) are leading in two wards each. The Congress is leading in one ward," a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken the lead in 99 wards spread across KMC boroughs - 5, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15. TMC MLA and sitting councillor Atin Ghosh was leading in ward number 11 in North Kolkata. In ward number 13, TMC's sitting councillor Anindya Routh was ahead of others. The BJP is leading in ward number 22 and 23 and the Congress in ward number 45. The CPI(M) is leading in ward numbers 103, 98. In ward no 22, BJP's sitting councillor Mina Devi Purohit is ahead of her nearest rival of the TMC. In ward no 45, Congress's sitting councillor Santosh Pathak is ahead of his nearest rival of the TMC.

The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards which are grouped into 16 boroughs. Sporadic incidents of violence, including the hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise

Here are the LIVE Updates from Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021:

12:00 pm: I am happy to be elected as a 6th-time councillor. This is a win for the public and BJP workers. The people who work for the public will eventually win. The voting process was not neutral, if it was neutral BJP would have got more seats: Meena Devi Purohit, BJP, KMC Ward 22

11:50 am: This is a victory for the people of Ward no 23. There is nothing to say about the neutrality of elections, everyone is aware of the incidents that took place in various wards during the election. BJP would have got more seats if the election was conducted fairly: Vijay Ojha, BJP

11.40 am: TMC looks set to retain power for the third consecutive term, with its candidates leading in 112 wards and winning 13 seats that went to polls, while BJP nominees were ahead in five wards.

11:00 am: TMC wins 7 and leads on 108. BJP leads on 4, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 3, as per official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission.

10.25 am: As per the official trends released by the West Bengal State Election Commission, TMC is leading on 114, BJP on 2, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 1.

10.00 am: The ruling TMC candidates were leading in 99 wards, while the opposition BJP and CPI(M) are ahead in two wards each and Congress in one, SEC officials said.

9:22 am: Early trends show TMC leading: TMC- 40, BJP- 3, LF- 1, Cong- 1, Others- 2

9:15 am: As per early trends, the TMC has taken early leads in ward numbers 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

9:10 am: As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said.

9:00 am: Counting of votes for Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021 begins.

8:55 am: In Kolkata Municipal Election, 40,48,357 people were eligible to vote. The total number of male and female electors are 21,17,840 and 19,30,444 respectively. The voting for the KMC polls was held in 4,959 polling stations spanning across 1,676 premises. 950 candidates are in the fray for the KMC election.

8:45 am: A ruckus was reported outside Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in Kolkata’s Salt Lake on Sunday after a large contingent of police forces stopped the BJP leader and his team of 20 party officials from meeting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar citing prohibitory orders due to Kolkata Municipal Elections.

8:30 am: Sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of bombs at two booths and skirmishes between political workers marred otherwise humdrum polling to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as 63.63 percent was registered till 5 pm on Sunday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan