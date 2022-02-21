Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Due to the new forms of social media that have emerged in the last few years, the circulation of fake news has increased manifolds. "This is a new type of challenge. Even educated people forward fake content without thinking. Before proceeding with any message, think for a while," ADR's Major General Anil Verma said in a Gorakhpur-centric webinar of Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign on Monday. He told the participants that voters should get to know their candidate very well before casting their vote. Never choose your leader on the basis of religion, caste, gender.

The country's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News was among the voters on Monday as part of the 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign. Interacting with the participants in the program, Dr. Anita Agarwal, Permanent Lok Adalat Judge and Patron of Heritage Foundation, said that it is not only the government's responsibility to stop fake content, but also the general public. "Every citizen should exercise his right to vote and send a good candidate forward," she said.

Speaking at the event, Ramesh Sharma, Faculty of VIPS said that with the help of many online tools, fake content can be identified. "This is a big challenge during elections. Particularly in rural areas. Efforts should be made to stop fake content with the help of media literacy," he said.

Anil Sharma of MG PG College said that in today's time most of the time of school-college students is spent with smartphone. "Due to which they become the biggest victims of fake content," he added.

While interacting with the voters, Dr Kiran Tiwari said that the protocol of Kovid should be strictly followed while voting, so that self and family can be saved from Covid. Fact Checker Pallavi Mishra and Pragya Shukla of Vishwas News, while conducting the webinar, gave information about the ways and tips to recognize the misleading and false news, beware of rumours.

It is worth mentioning that Dainik Jagran Group's fact checking website 'Vishvas News' through this special campaign aims to make voters of Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi city) and Punjab (Chandigarh) aware from February 15 to March 5, 2022. is working. Vishvas News is training voters through webinars to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections.

The second webinar for the voters of Gorakhpur will be held again on February 24. To join this, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

