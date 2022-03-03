Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Social media is an effective and positive tool, and has the power to empower people if it is used in a correct way, believes Goa's Chief Electoral Officer Kuna, who says the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched the 'Know Your Candidate' mobile application for electors to know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate.

Interacting with voters of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday during the final phase of the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign by Jagran New Media's fact-checking group Vishvas News, Kuna stressed that even a single vote could make a difference as he urged people to go out and vote during the 2022 assembly elections.

"If you don't like the candidates fielded by the political parties, press NOTA, but you should go out and vote," Kuna said.

Elaborating about the cVigil app, Kuna said voters can complain about rigging or any other problem they faced during polling through it.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Upadhyay, the editor-in-chief of Jagran New Media who was also present at the event, said Vishvas News aims to make people aware of fake news and rumours, and help them in stopping propaganda during assembly elections through its 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign.

Dr Gyan Prakash Mishra of the Department of Mass Communication at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was also present at the event. During the interaction, he said India's youths can help in tackling truth and falsehood. "Fake news raises questions on the sanctity of a democracy," Dr Mishra stressed.

Agreeing with Dr Mishra, BHU's Rakesh Pandey said the impact of social media was seen during the American presidential elections where the voters were deeply influenced by social media and news. He, however, said that factors like language, regionality and caste can also affect the voters.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor Dimple Gupta of Sudhakar PG College said voters need to "know the truth behind a message" before forwarding it to others.

During the event on Wednesday, Vishvas News' Urvashi Kapoor and Ashish Mehrishi made people aware of how they can identify misleading and false news through simple tricks.

Jagran New media's fact-checking website 'Vishvas News' is training voters to identify and stop fake news, propaganda, and rumours spreading in elections through an online workshop. 'Vishvas' News, through this campaign, is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumors and misleading information. Through this campaign, Vishvas News has reached out to hundreds of voters across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma