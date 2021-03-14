Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Addressing a press conference, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that the saffron party will fight on 115 out of 140 Assembly seats in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala and said that Metro Man E Sreedharan will fight from Palakkad while former Union Minister KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally.

Singh also said that state BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies -- from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta -- while senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from the Nemom seat.

"Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from the Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda," Singh said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following is the complete list of candidates announced by the BJP for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

This comes a day after the top leadership of the -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda -- attended the CEC meet on Saturday to finalise candidates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry polls. This was the saffron party's second CEC meet for the upcoming polls.

In Kerala, the BJP is banking on the popularity of Metro Man E Sreedharan. Media reports suggest that the party will likely declare Sreedharan as its chief ministerial candidate in Kerala. Though Union Minister V Muraleedharan had earlier dismissed such reports.

"There were some statements that E Sreedharan will be CM candidate in Kerala. I heard media reports that the party has announced him as the CM candidate," he had said.

The voting for the highly anticipated assembly elections in Kerala will take place on April 6 while the counting of votes will be conducted on May 2, the Election Commission said in February this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma