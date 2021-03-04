Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday stoked a confusion and said that the saffron party has "not made any such announcement".

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday stoked a confusion and said that the saffron party has "not made any such announcement".

"There were some statements that E Sreedharan will be CM candidate in Kerala. I heard media reports that the party has announced him as the CM candidate," Muraleedharan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"After I talked to the party president he said that he hasn't made any statement and he was only referring to some issue in Kerala, So it should not be considered as an announcement, I m clarifying it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that Sreedharan will be the party's CM candidate for the upcoming polls. Later, Muraleedharan also confirmed this said that the saffron party will defeat CPIM and Congress under the 'Metro Man' to end corruption in the state.

"Kerala BJP under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will strive to take care of the needs of the people of Kerala. The New Kerala under E Sreedharan Ji will pave the way for an efficient and effective Govt in the state," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Notably, Sreedharan, who joined the BJP earlier, had also expressed his desire to become the chief minister of Kerala if BJP comes to power. Speaking to news agency PTI, Sreedharan said that he will form a government that will focus on improving the debt-ridden situation of the state.

Assembly elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on May 2, the election comission has said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma