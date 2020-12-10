LIVE Kerala Local Body Polls 2020: SEC V Bhaskaran has informed that the polling for the second phase of Kerala local body polls will be held for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies of the state.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited polling for the second phase of Kerala local body elections is underway in five districts. The polling, which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, will be held in five districts across the state -- Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. So far, a voter turnout of over 8 per cent has been recorded till 8.00 am.

The maximum turnout was recorded at Wayanad (8.67 per cent). It was followed by Ernakulam and Kottayam where a voter turnout of 8.26 per cent and 8.48 per cent was recorded respectively. Meanwhile, Thrissur recorded 7.07 per cent, Palakkad recorded 7.79 per cent and Wayanad recorded 8.67 per cent voting each till 8.00 am.

State election commission (SEC) V Bhaskaran has informed that the polling for the second phase of Kerala local body polls will be held for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies of the state. It has also said that 12,643 polling booths have been set up across the state and over 63,000 security personnel have been deployed for the polling.

As per the state election commission, nearly 98.57 lakh people will exercise their franchise in the second phase of Kerala local body polls. Out of the total number of voters, 51.28 lakh voters are men while 47.28 lakh are female. Meanwhile, 93 and 265 voters transgenders and NRI voters respectively.

About Kerala Local Body Polls 2020:

The second phase of the three-phase Kerala Local Body Polls 2020 is being held on Thursday. The first of the three-phase polls was conducted on Tuesday and it saw a voter turnout 72.67 per cent in Kerala. The third and final phase of polling will now be held on December 14 while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 16.

Five districts went to polls in the first phase of Kerala Local Body Polls 2020. Out of the five districts, the maximum voter turnout was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram of 69.76 per cent. Meanwhile, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki witnessed 73.41 per cent, 69.70 per cent, 77.23 per cent and 74.56 per cent voter turnout respectively.

The three-phase Kerala Local Body Polls 2020 will see a triangular contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time.

