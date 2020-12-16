LIVE Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: Ahead of the result announcement, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Malappuram and some areas of Kozhikode and Kasargod districts.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Kerala Local Body Elections 2020 started today at 8 am at around 244 centres across the state for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies which went to polls in three phases. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the postal votes, including special ballot votes, will be counted first and EVM votes later. Earlier trends will be known once the counting of EVM votes is started. However, the final results are expected by 1 pm.

78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent. Ahead of the result announcement, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in Malappuram and some areas of Kozhikode and Kasargod districts to maintain law and order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020:

9:45 am: "It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I've not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," he says

9:30 am: Congress mayoral candidate N Venugopal, has lost to the BJP candidate by one vote, in the Kochi Corporation North Island ward, in the state's 2020 local body elections

9:15 am: Kerala: As per early trends of the local body poll results, NDA leading in 13 wards, LDF- 12- UDF - 4, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

9:00 am: Kerala: Counting centre established at Government College, Kasaragod for counting of votes for local body polls

8:45 am: Counting of votes for Kerala local body polls underway. Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram

8:30 am: The Kerala local body polls were conducted by the State Election Commission on Monday (December 14) in the four northernmost districts. The overall voter turnout in the state was recorded at 78.62 per cent.

8:15 am: According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the postal votes, including special ballot votes, will be counted first and EVM votes later

8:00 am: The counting of votes for the Kerala State Election Commission starts for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies, which went to polls in three phases.

Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan has imposed Section 144 in Malappuram from 8 pm to 8 am from December 16 to 22. The gathering of people and use of mike except at places of worship will not be allowed after 8 pm.

Kozhikode district collector Seeram Sambasiva Ras has prohibited any procession, public assembly of more than 5 persons within the limits of Vatakara, Nadapuram, Valayam, Kuttiady, and Perambra Police station limits in Kozhikode Rural Police district for a period of two days from 6 pm from December 15 to 6 pm till December 17 under section 144.

Kasargod District Collector Dr D Sajith Babu has imposed section 144 of CrPC from 12 noon on December 15 to 12 noon on December 17 in various areas within the limits of 10 police stations in the district. The ban was announced to ensure law and order in the wake of the announcement of local body election results tomorrow.

Posted By: Talib Khan