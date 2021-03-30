Kerala Polls 2021: Hitting out at the ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, PM Modi said that the CPI(M)-led government "betrayed" the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments in Kerala during his election rally in the state's Palakkad district, from where the BJP has fielded Metro Man E Sreedharan. Hitting out at the ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, PM Modi said that the CPI(M)-led government "betrayed" the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

Speaking at an election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi while attacking the Left government over the sensational gold smuggling case said, "About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold".

He also slammed the LDF government over the manner in which it dealt with the agitation against the decision to implement a Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left dispensation should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees. PM Modi also criticised the UDF over corruption, saying during its rule, the Congress-led government did not even spare rays of the sun, a reference to the solar panel scam.

"For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them," PM Modi said.

"I have come among you to seek your blessings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," he said and added that the people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party.

He also assured the development of fisheries and fertilisers, agriculture and Ayurveda, skill development and social justice, tourism, and technology and promised the state 'FAST' development under a BJP government. "The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded 'Metroman' Sreedharan and said, "A man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala."

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan