Pathanamthitta | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) for promoting dynastic politics and said that they have committed seven deadly sins in Kerala while chanting "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" three times.

Addressing a poll rally in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister said that the LDF and UDF government showed laziness in working and greed for money. He further said that the two parties are "jealous of each other and want to beat each other in committing all wrongs".

"They promote dynasty politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined...The case of a top LDF leader's son is well known, I don't want to elaborate further," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"What has the LDF done? First, they tried to distort Kerala's image, then they destroyed sacred places through their agents. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa who should have been welcomed with flowers have been welcomed with lathis. They aren't criminal," he added.

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, PM Modi lauded his government at the centre and said that NDA's track record in the tourism sector will help Kerala and its economy.

He also praised metro man E Sreedharan and called him a "gamechanger" in the politics of Kerala, adding that his experience will help the BJP in developing Kerala.

"People are seeing that BJP stands for bringing educated people into politics. The active presence of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan speaks of that. He has contributed so much and now, he has chosen BJP as a means to serve society," PM Modi said, as reported by ANI.

The assembly elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 along with polls in three other states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam -- and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma