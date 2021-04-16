Dharmadam is one of the most important constituency as it was the same seat from where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan successfully contested the polls in 2016.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the Assembly Elections in Kerala was held on April 6 along with four other states and one Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling was held on all 140 Assembly constituencies across the state including the Dharmadam assembly constituency which witnessed 80.22 per cent of voter turnout. Dharmadam is one of the most important constituency as it was the same seat from where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan successfully contested the polls in 2016.

This year too, Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) will be seen fighting from the same seat, this time against C. K. Padmanabhan of BJP and C. Raghunath of the Congress. Dharmadam is considered as the stronghold for CPM, as in the last two Assembly elections, the party won with flying numbers.

In the 2016 assembly elections, Vijayan won from this constituency defeating Mambaram Divakaran of INC by a huge margin of 36,905 votes. Vijayan secured 87,329 votes which were 56.8 per cent of the total votes cast in the constituency. Earlier, in the 2011 assembly election, the party won against the same candidate Mambaram, but this time, CPM's candidate was K.K. Narayanan who won the polls by a margin of 15,162 votes.

This time too, the eyes are on Dharmadam seat as it will be interesting to see whether CPM be fortunate enough for the third time or will lose to the opposition.

After casting the vote, CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his confidence that they will make a historic victory and with this, all the allegations levelled against the government will be discarded by the people of the state. Highlighting the flood issues and other disasters, he said that citizens of Kerala stood by them whenever they faced any serious situation, and this time too, they will stand by them.

“We have complete trust in the people of Kerala, and the people of Kerala have complete trust in us. We are expecting a decisive victory,” said Vijayan.

About Dharmadam Vidhan Sabha Constituency

In 2016, the constituency had 1,82,266 registered voters, out of which 98,898 were females and 83,368 male voters. The Assembly election witnessed 85.57 per cent voter turnout, that is, 1.52 lakh, while NOTA registered 0.3 per cent votes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv