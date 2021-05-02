Kerala Election Results 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead of his nearest rival by over 13,000 votes in the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur. Ministers, KK Shailaja, AC Moideenand Kadakampally Surendran were also leading.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the counting for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 picked up the pace, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to rewrite the state's electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power. As per the trends by the time of writing this article, the LDF is leading on 91 assembly constituencies while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead on 46 seats and the BJP in 3 seats.

The Left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts as per the latest figures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead over his nearest rival by over 13,000 votes in the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur. At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including TP Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have already ensured their victory, but the EC is yet to announce it officially.

Ministers, KK Shailaja, AC Moideenand Kadakampally Surendran were leading, while their cabinet colleague J Mercykutty Amma was trailing right from the beginning. While senior Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P T Thomas established leads, many front candidates are facing an uphill task.

The BJP continued to maintain its lead in Palakkad, where it has fielded 'Metroman' E Sreedharan. The 88-year-old technocrat is ahead of his nearest rival and two-time sitting MLA, Shafi Parambil by over 4,000 votes. Other saffron party leaders, Sobha Surendran, M T Ramesh and PK Krishnadas are far behind the nearest rivals in their respective constituencies.

Senior BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan and actor-turned-Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi are also leading in Nemom and Thrissur constituencies respectively. However, BJP state chief K Surendran, who contested in Manjeswaram and Konni, continued to trail in both segments right from the beginning.

The Left's stunning performance can be attributed to no one other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who led from the front. In the 2016 polls, it was party stalwart V.S. Achuthanandan who led from the front and after the Left won, Vijayan stepped in to take the Chief Minister's post, while Achuthanandan was given the post of 'Kerala Castro'.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan