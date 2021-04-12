Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Palakkad Constituency: The BJP is buoyed by its success in the recent civic polls and has fielded 88-year-old 'Metro Man' Sreedharan against 38-year-old Parambil.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Politics Desk: The Palakkad Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency has caught the eyes of everyone in the assembly elections of Kerala. Known for its history of unpredictable election outcomes, the Palakkad seat will see a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party's E Sreedharan and Congress' sitting MLA Shafi Parambil.

The BJP is buoyed by its success in the recent civic polls and has fielded 88-year-old 'Metro Man' Sreedharan against 38-year-old Parambil, who is seeking a hat-trick. Sreedharan, who joined the BJP just before the beginning of the Kerala polls, has expressed confidence that he will be able to beat Parambil who has firm control over Palakkad.

"The BJP will have an impressive show this time. There’s no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into the BJP has given a different image to the party," Sreedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Though the 88-year-old technocrat has expressed confidence, political experts believe that it would be a challenge for him to take on Parambil who is a popular face in Palakkad. Not Parambil, Sreedharan will also face a stiff contest from Left Democratic Front's CP Pramod.

Notably, Palakkad is one of two municipalities in Kerala where the BJP is in power. The saffron party has also performed fairly in this constituency over the years and it hopes to garner massive support through Sreedharan's high-profile persona.

However, Palakkad has been one of the most unpredictable seats in Kerala with both the Congress-led UDF and LDF winning here. The Congress was in power here till 1991 but lost during the 1996 elections.

In 2001, it once again won Palakkad but lost in the 2006 elections. However, Parambil once again changed the grand old party's fortunes in Palakkad by winning from here in 2011 and 2016. The 38-year-old is now seeking his third straight win from Palakkad.

The polling for the assembly elections in Kerala was held on April 6. The fate of the candidates, meanwhile, will be announced by the election commission on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma