New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the highly anticipated assembly elections in Kerala was conducted on April 6. One of the important seats that went to the polls on April 6 was the Thrippunithura Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Thrippunithura, which falls under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, has a total of eight wards of the Kochi municipal corporation and is considered to be a stronghold for Congress and its candidate K Babu.

Babu has represented Thrippunithura for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2016. However, his term ended in 2016 when Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj defeated him by more than 4,400 votes.

The corruption charges against Babu was considered as one of the main reason by Congress' defeat in Thrippunithura in 2016. Due to the charges, Babu was even forced to resign from his seat on January 23, 2016. He, however, rejoined on February 1, 2016, after the Kerala High Court stayed the order on charges levelled against him.

Looking at Babu's immense popularity, he has been fielded by the Congress against from Thrippunithura. This time, he is up against CPI (M) candidate M Swaraj, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) KS Radhakrishnan, SUCI (Communist) candidate CB Ashokan, independent candidates KP Ayappen and Rajesh Pairod. The Shiv Sena has also fielded its candidate -- Arun Baba -- from this seat this year.

What happened in the 2016 and 2011 elections?

In 2016, M Swaraj received 62,346 votes. On the other hand, K Babu of Congress received 58,230 votes, whereas Thuravoor Vishwabharan of BJP received 29,843 votes.

Talking about the 2011 elections, Congress strongman K Babu won this seat with 69,886 votes, while CPI (M)'s CM Dinesh Mani received 54,108 votes. K Babu won this seat by 15,778 votes.

In 2016, the total percentage of voters in the Thrippunithura district was recorded as 78.03 per cent of which 76,944 were males and 76,909 were females. On the other hand, in 2011, the total voter turnout was 76.30 per cent.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma