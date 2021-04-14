Kerala Elections 2021: BJP fielded Biju Elakkuzhi from the seat this year while the CPI(M) fielded Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, who is also known as Shailaja Teacher.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mattannur Assembly constituency in Kerala went to polls on April 6 along with 139 other Assembly Constituencies in the state. The Mattannur constituency falls under the Kannur district in Kerala and is one of the most important Assembly Constituencies in the state. The results for the Kerala Assembly elctions will be declared on May 2 along with the polling results of four states and one Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Mattannur Assembly Constituency registered 79.54 per cent of voter turnout during the April 6 elections in the state and is also among the constituencies which witnessed the highest voter turnout this year. The Mattannur seat witnessed a direct contest between the ruling CPI(M), the BJP and the RSP. BJP fielded Biju Elakkuzhi from the seat this year while the CPI(M) fielded Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, who is also known as Shailaja Teacher. The RSP fielded Illikkal Agasthy from the Mattannur Assembly Constituency this year along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K. Sudhakaran won from Kannur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 94559 votes by defeating P. K. Sreemathi Teacher from Communist Party of India (Marxist).

What happened in 2016 and 2011?

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, the Mattannur Assembly Constituency was won by E. P. Jayarajan of Communist Party Of India (Marxist) who defeated K. P. Prasanth from Janata Dal (united) with a margin of 43,381 votes. While K. P. Prasanth secured 40,649 votes. Bharatiya Janta Party's candidate Biju Elakkuzhi grabbed the third spot with 18,620 votes.

In 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Mattannur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 56.52 percent. There were 1,77,911 registered voters for Mattannur assembly seat, out of which 84,194 were male and 93,717 were female voters. In the 2011 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party Of India (MARXIST)'s E.P.Jayarajan outperformed Socialist Janta (DEMOCRATIC)'s Joseph Chaavara by 30,512 votes.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan