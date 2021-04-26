Manjeshwar is one of the seven state legislative assembly constituencies that falls under the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is considered as a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

The Manjeshwar Vidhan Sabha Constituency, where polling was held on April 6 for the 140-member Kerala assembly elections, is one of the important seats that could decide the fate of the polls in the state.

Manjeshwar is one of the seven state legislative assembly constituencies that falls under the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is considered as a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and is currently represented by party leader MC Kamaruddi.

Kamaruddi became an MLA from Manjeshwar after he won the 2019 by-elections, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raveesh Tanthri Kuntar by nearly 8,000 votes. Kamaruddi received 65,407 votes while Kuntar got 57,484 votes in the 2019 by-election in Manjeshwar.

The by-elections were held in Manjeshwar in 2019 after senior IUML leader and sitting MLA PB Abdul Razak passed away in October 2018 following a heart attack.

What happened in the 2016 assembly elections in Kerala?

In 2016, IUML's PB Abdul Razak won this seat with 56,870 votes. He defeated BJP's K Surendran, who received 56,781 votes. Razak won this seat by a margin of just 89 votes. The total voter turnout in the 2016 election was 1,58,884.

There were a total of eight candidates who contested from this seat. The top three candidates were PB Abdul Razak of IUML, K Surendran of BJP and CPI (M)'s Adv CH Kunhambu.

What happened in the 2011 assembly elections in Kerala?

In 2011, PB Abdul Razak of IUML won this seat with 49,817 votes. He defeated BJP's K Surendran, who received 43,989 votes. Razak won this seat by a margin of 5,828 votes. The total voter turnout in 2011 was 1,32,973.

What about this year's assembly elections in Kerala?

This year, three candidates are contesting from Manjeshwar. IUML's AKM Ashraf, BJP's K Surendran and CPI (M)'s VV Rameshan.

The polling in Manjeshwar took place on April 6. The result of the highly-anticipated assembly election will be declared on May 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma