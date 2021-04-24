Kerala Polls 2021: This year also, the Kazhakootam segment witnessed a contest between the CPI(M) and the BJP. While the BJP staked its fate on Sobha Surendran, the CPIM banked on incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kazhakootam Assembly Constituency is one of the 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala and is also one of the 7 state legislative assembly constituencies included in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. The voting in Kazhakootam was held on April 6, along with other 140 constituencies across the state and the results for the elections will be declared on May 2.

During the polls on April 6, the Kazhakootam assembly constituency witnessed a low polling percentage and failed to even touch the 70 per cent mark. A total of 69.6 per cent of voter turnout was recorded during the polls in Kazhakootam. This year also, the Kazhakootam segment witnessed a contest between the CPI(M) and the BJP. While the BJP staked its fate on Sobha Surendran, the CPIM banked on incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran.

Of the 28,19,710 eligible voters in the district, 19,74,345 exercised their franchise. A total of 9,51,978 male voters, 10,22,343 female voters and 24 of the 61 transgender electors in the district also cast their vote during the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

Kerala Assembly Polls 2016:

In the 2016 elections in Kazhakootam, CPIM's Kadakampally Surendran won the seat by defeating BJP's V Muraleedharan. Surendran garnered 50,079 votes comprising 36.56 per cent of total votes while BJP V Muraleedharan grabbed 42,732 votes, which 31.90 per cent of the total votes. MA Vaheed of the Indian National Congress (INC) stood at the third position and had garnered 36,602 votes comprising 28.82 per cent of the total votes polled. The top three candidates garnered over 96 per cent of the total votes. There were 1,81,771 registered voters in the constituency for the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections.

Kerala Assembly Polls 2011:

The Kazhakootam seat, prior to the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, was a Congress stronghold, where its candidate MA Vaheed had registered triumph for three consecutive terms. MA Vaheed won the Kazhakootam seat in 2001, 2006, and 2011 Kerala Assembly Elections. Vaheed had defeated CPI(M)'s C Ajayakumar to win this seat in 2011 polls by a margin of over 2,000 votes. He had garnered a total of 50,787 votes, while Ajayakumar had grabbed 48,591 votes. There were 1,63,199 registered voters in the constituency for the 2011 elections.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan