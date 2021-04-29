Kerala Exit Polls 2021: The exit poll agency predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state is expected to win 1-5 seats in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The elections for the 140 Assembly constituencies across Kerala was held on April 6, with the state witnessing a total voter turnout of 74.02 per cent. Now, today the exit polls started to come as the last phase of elections Bengal concluded today. According to the exit poll surveys conducted by several exit polls agencies, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to retain its power in the state.

As per the exit polls conducted by Republic Jan Ki Baat, the LDF is expected to win 72-80 seats out of the total 140 Assembly Constituencies in the state, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Indian National Congress (INC) is predicted to win 58-64 seats out of the total. The exit poll agency predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state is expected to win 1-5 seats in the state.

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Tally:

LDF: 72-80 seats

Congress-led UDF: 58-64 seats

BJP-led NDA: 1-5 seats

The exit polls survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India predicted that the LDF will win 104-120 seats out of the total 140 seats in Kerala, while the Congress-led UDF is expected to win 20-36 seats. The exit poll agency predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win 0-2 seats.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Tally:

LDF: 104-120

Congress-led UDF: 20-36

BJP-led NDA: 0-2

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan