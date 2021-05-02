Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was leading by 3,35 votes in his home turf against his nearest rival C Raghunatha of the Congress.

The ruling LDF maintained its lead in 90 of the 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala while the opposition Congress-headed UDF was ahead in 47 segments, as per trends available till 11:30 am.

Apart from Vijayan, Kerala Ministers K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. KT Jaleel, the former higher education minister who resigned recently following nepotism charges, was also trailing.

Here is the full list of leading and trailing candidates of Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

CM Pinarayi Vijayan leading from Dharmadom constituency

Suresh Gopi, BJP candidate from Thrissur, leading from the assembly constituency

KK Shailaja leading from Kuthuparamba assembly constituency

A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies

KT Jaleel, the former higher education minister who resigned recently following nepotism charges, was trailing.

Chittayam Gopakumar leading from Adoor constituency by over 1,500 votes against Congress' MG Kannan after 5th round of counting

P.P Chitharanjan leading by over 7,000 votes from Alappuzha against Congress' KS Manoj

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan