Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Kerala has been seeing Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternatively coming to power for nearly four decades.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) cruised past the majority mark in Kerala Assembly Election Results in the initial trends and is leading on 80 seats, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead on 57 seats as per the initial trends by 9 am. The counting of votes started at 8 am across the polling stations in the state with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The elections were held on April 6 along with three other states and 1 UT. During the polls, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 74.57 per cent. Kerala has been seeing Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternatively coming to power for nearly four decades. If the LDF bunks the trend under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it will be scripting history. The BJP also made efforts to increase its footprint in the southern state.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021:

9:45 am: In Kerala, CK Asha of Communist Party of India is leading in Vaikom, a traditional LDF bastion

9:30 am: Initial trends at 9:30 am suggest LDF leading on 79 seats while the Congress-led UDF is ahead on 59 seats.

9:20 am: Official trends for Kerala Elections 2021 | Congress leading on 3 seats, CPI(M) leading on 1.

9:00 am: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan leading in Palakkad in postal vote counting. He is the BJP's star candidate in Kerala this year

8:45 am: In Kerala, CK Asha of Communist Party of India is leading in Vaikom, a traditional LDF bastion

8:30 am: As per the initial trends, the LDF is leading on 40 seats, while the Congress-led UDF is ahead on 28 seats. The majority mark in Kerala is 71.

8:15 am: Kerala: Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 to the 4 states and 1 union territory has begun. Visuals from Idukki where counting of postal ballots is underway.

8:00 am: Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

7:45 am: The strong room opened in Malappuram as counting of votes for Kerala Elections 2021 to begin shortly.

7:30 am: Kerala: Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is also the party's candidate from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

7:15 am: The strong room in Thiruvananthapuram opened ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala Elections 2021 today. Visuals from Mar Ivanios College.

7:00 am: Counting of postal ballots for Kerala Assembly polls will begin at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Kannur.

6:45 am: The exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF in Kerala. However, the Congress-led UDF has rejected the surveys and expressed confidence in winning the polls.

6:30 am: The state witnessed a voter turnout of 74.57 per cent, which is a dip of almost 3 per cent as compared to 2016 Kerala Assembly Polls.

6:15 am: The elections for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly was held on April 6 along with West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry polls.

6:00 am: The counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 will start at 8 am amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the state is witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan