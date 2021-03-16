Former Lok Sabha MP PC Chacko announced that he will be joining NCP, a member of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance in Kerala.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After resigning from the Congress, senior leader P C Chacko is likely to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the former Lok Sabha MP will support the LDF in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

"I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I'll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

ANI further reported that Chacko and Sharad Pawar will hold a press conference later in the day.

Moneycontrol, in its report, also quoted Chacko saying that he will support the LDF in the Kerala polls, and that he may join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP after meeting him today.

"There are two fronts in Kerala. One is led by the Congress another by the Left. I left Congress, so naturally, I have to take a position. I can support the LDF," Moneycontrol quoted the former Lok Sabha MP as saying.

"Mr (Sharad) Pawar is supposed to be back from West Bengal today. I will meet him and may join NCP which is part of LDF. I will campaign for LDF in Kerala," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta