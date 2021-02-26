Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: The last date to file the nominations will be March 22 and the polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021. The voting across 140 Assembly seats in 14 districts of the state will take place on April 6, 2021.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for the issue of notification is March 12, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 20. The last date to file the nominations will be March 22 and the polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

