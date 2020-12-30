LIVE Karnataka Panchayat Poll Results: The elections to 5,728 village panchayats had taken place across 226 Taluks of the state for 82,616 seats. They were conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27 where 78.58 per cent voting was registered.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for Karnataka Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 started today at 8 am amid tight security at 226 centres across the state. As per the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC), counting is taking place at all Taluk headquarters in the state by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol of mandatory wearing of face mask, social distancing and hand hygiene. The results for the Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 are expected later in the day. During the elections, ballot papers were used except in Bidar district. The elections to 5,728 village panchayats had taken place across 226 Taluks of the state for 82,616 seats. They were conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27 where 78.58 per cent voting was registered.

Over 1,100 security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, As many as 2,22,814 candidates contested the election whereas 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroots level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or Zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

12:25 pm: Counting of votes cast in Local Body elections underway in Davanagere

12:10 pm: BJP is leading ahead in 3,873 seats, while its main rival Congress is leading on 1,988 seats.

11:45 pm: Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

11:30 am: While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 per cent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase.

11:15 am: BJP is leading in 3,437 gram panchayats, while Congress 1,590, JD(S) 601 and other 452 till 11 am.

11:00 am: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win a majority of the seats.

10:00 am: Karnataka: Counting of votes for Local Body elections underway at a counting centre in Shivamogga

9:00 am: Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases, begins. As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said.

