The BJP, despite having an upper hand in the Jammu region, may fall short of the numbers required to lead at least four of the 10 councils there.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of seven parties including National Conference and PDP, is set to lead development councils in nine out of 10 districts in Kashmir division, according to a Times of India report.

However, the BJP, despite having an upper hand in the Jammu region, may fall short of the numbers required to lead at least four of the 10 councils there.

The PAGD swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah-led Gupkar alliance got clear majority in six districts of Kashmir - Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama and Kulgam.

In Jammu, the BJP doesn't seem to be taking control of the division, which comprises of 10 councils. The saffron party is set to lead the councils in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Doda.

Out of the 278 seats for which results have been declared by the J-K Election Commission so far, besides the PAGD and the BJP, Independent candidates have won 50, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and the National Panthers Party two each and the BSP one.

Among the PAGD constituents, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP (27), People's Conference (eight), CPI(M) five and J-K Peoples Movement (three), getting a total share of over 3.94 lakh votes together.

The BJP, on the other hand, won 75 seats, including three in Kashmir, after getting a total of 4.87 lakh votes. However, it only managed to get a clear majority in five districts - Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba and Doda and enjoys an edge in Reasi district - all in the Jammu region.

The PAGD managed a good show in Pir Panchal and Chenab valley's Kishtwar and Ramban districts, besides its candidate from the National Conference winning one seat each in Jammu and Samba districts. The Congress polled a total of over 1.39 votes, while the Independents got 1.71 lakh votes.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta