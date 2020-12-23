J-K DDC Poll Results 2020: This was the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories last year.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council Elections 2020 (J-K DDC) by winning 110 seats of the total 280 DDC seats, while in a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron brigade emerged as the single largest party by winning 74 seats in the first-ever DDC Elections in the Union Territory.

The results for 276 DDC seats have been declared so far while the results of four constituencies – one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region – are still awaited.

The counting of votes for the 280 DDC constituencies – 14 each in 20 districts – started Tuesday morning after the peaceful culmination of the eight-phase election from November 28 to December 19. This was the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories last year.

Of the 276 DDC seats, results of which were announced by the State Election Commission (SEC), the PAGD have secured 110 seats, while the BJP has won on 74 seats. Meanwhile, the Independents have grabbed 49 seats, while the Congress, Apni Party, PDF and National Panthers Party secured 26, 12 and 2 each respectively.

Among the PAGD constituents, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP (27), People's Conference (eight), CPI(M) five and J&K Peoples Movement (three), getting a total share of over 3.94 lakh votes together. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP which have come together to seek restoration of the special status.

The BJP, on the other hand, won 74 seats, including three in Kashmir after getting a total of 4.87 lakh votes. However, it only managed to get a clear majority in six districts – Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Doda and Reasi – all in the Jammu region.

The PAGD managed a good show in Pir Panchal and Chenab valley's Kishtwar and Ramban districts besides its candidate from National Conference winning one seat each in Jammu and Samba districts. The Congress polled a total of over 1.39 votes, while the Independents got 1.71 lakh votes.

The eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28, are the first election after Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked last year and it was reorganised into a Union Territory. In the election, 140 seats each in the Jammu and Kashmir regions went to polls.

Posted By: Talib Khan