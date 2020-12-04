J-K DDC Polls LIVE: This is the first major election in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The third phase of polling for the much-anticipated Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) polls and panchayat bypolls is underway today amid tight security. The third phase of DDC polls will be conducted in 33 constituencies across the union territory (UT) and a total of 305 candidates are in the fray. The state election commission (SEC) has informed that around 7.37 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the third phase of DDC polls.

Talking about the by-elections for sarpanchs, the state election commission has informed that polling will take place in 66 constituencies today and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

7:45 am: Polling for the third phase of DDC elections underway. Visual from Reasi's Throo.

7:30 am: In Kashmir division, there are 166 candidates while there are 139 candidates from the Jammu division, the SEC has said.

7:20 am: SEC KK Sharma had earlier said that voting will take place in 33 constituencies -- 33 constituencies -- in the UT today.

7:10 am: The state election commission (SEC) has informed that of 305 candidates contesting in the third phase of J-K DDC polls and 7.37 lakh voters will exercise their franchise today.

7:00 am: Polling for the third phase of District Development Council and panchayat bypolls begins.

