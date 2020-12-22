LIVE Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020: The counting began with the opening of ballot boxes and subsequently, these will be made into bundles of 25 each and compared with the actual number of votes polled in each polling station.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections 2020 started today at 9 am at 280 districts across the Union Territory amid tight security to ensure fair counting process. Section 144 has been imposed by the administration in Doda to maintain the law and order situation. Meanwhile, counting agents of different political parties reached the centres. The counting began with the opening of ballot boxes and subsequently, these will be made into bundles of 25 each and compared with the actual number of votes polled in each polling station. The bundles will then be mixed together as per the counting guidelines.

The State Election Commission said a total of 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August 2019.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020:

10:00 am: Counting of votes underway at several counting centres across 20 districts of the Union Territory.

9:00 Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre.

8:45 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) to begin shortly; visuals from outside the counting centre in Doda district.

8:25 am: All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes, which will begin at 9 am in all 20 districts of the union territory.

8:15 am: The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'. Although Congress went alone in the last seven phases, it is widely believed that its understanding with the PAGD remains intact.

8:00 am: Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370.

7:45 am: The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August 2019.

