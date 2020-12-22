J-K DDC Elections 2020 Winning Candidates: The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (J-K DDC) Elections 2020 started on Tuesday amid tight security to ensure fair results of the polls, which were the first mass polls conducted after the repeal of Article 370 from the erstwhile state in August 2019. A total of nearly 2,200 candidates contested the J-K DDC Polls, which were held in eight-phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19.

In the J-K DDC Elections 2020, a total of 51.42 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise to choose between 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women for the 280 DDC seats. The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370.

The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'. Although Congress went alone in the last seven phases, it is widely believed that its understanding with the PAGD remains intact.

The PAGD is expected to emerge as the single largest grouping at the hustings on Tuesday, followed by the BJP in a close second position while the Congress is expected to fill the third position.

The DDC elections are primarily aimed at to elect the members from the rural and urban areas for the District Planning Committee and the council itself with fourteen members from each district for speedy development and economic uplift.

