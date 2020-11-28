J-K DDC Polls 2020 LIVE: The voting for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections and panchayat by-polls is underway

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections and panchayat by-polls has begun. The Election Commission has informed that around seven lakh voters will exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 1,427 candidates in the newly formed union territory (UT).

In the first phase of the eight-phase DDC Elections, voting will be conducted in 43 constituencies. Out of the 43 constituencies which will go to polls today, 25 are in Kashmir while 18 are in Jammu. Meanwhile, the sarpanch election will be conducted in 94 constituencies and a total of 279 candidates (203 males, 76 females) are contesting in the first phase.

Here are the LIVE updates from the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020:

12:39 pm: District Development Council elections are important to strengthen democracy. People are coming out in large numbers to vote, sending a strong message in support of democracy. They want peace and development, says BJP leader Anurag Thakur

12:00 pm: "Polls started in Bhalessa and Changa DDC constituencies. People coming since 7 am. We're seeing an enthusiastic participation," says Doda District Development Commissioner

11:23 am: "All arrangements including security reviewed and completed. The remote areas to go to polls in first and second phase of polling. Health Department engaged to implement COVID guidelines," the EC had said earlier.

11:21 am: Voters queue to cast their vote Government Secondary School in Budgam's Raithan.

10:27 am: Meanwhile, byelections for 234 vacant seats of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are also being held today.

10:01 am: The parties which are contesting the elections are People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration -- alliance of National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI(M) -- and the BJP and Congress.

9:56 am: Voters at Sungri polling station in Chassana area of the Reasi district.

9:07 am: While the polling will be held from 7 am to 2 pm, the election commission has informed that all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

9:06 am: This is the first major election that is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

8:36 am: Visual from Shamasabad in Khansahib Tehsil of Budgam district.

8:25 am: Voters at a polling boot Udhampur.

8:01 am: Visuals from Government High School in Garkhal that has been designated as a polling station.

7:50 am: Visuals from Government College For Women in Jammu that has been designated as a polling station.

7:39 am: J-K DDC Polls 2020: 8-phase district development council elections to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 19, announces EC

7:30 am: Meanwhile, the sarpanch election will be conducted in 94 constituencies.

7:25 am: The EC has said that on the DDC elections, a total of 280 constituencies are in J-K (14 in each district).

7:15 am: "As many as 7 lakh voters shall use their right to vote in phase I of polling on Saturday. Out of 7 lakh voters, more than 3.72 lakh are from the Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh are from the Jammu division," State Election Commissioner K K Sharma had said earlier.

7:10 am: It has also said that seven lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise today.

7:05 am: The election commission has informed that 2,146 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections of phase-I.

7:00 am: Voting for the first phase of 8-phase J-K DDC Elections and by-election for panchayats has begun.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma