New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab, days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared election results for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. While Punjab was swept by AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had retained power in four other states.

While it is clear that Yogi Adityanath and N Biren Singh will continue as Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur respectively, there is no such clarity for Uttarakhand and Goa as the saffron party is mulling about the right combinations. Let's try to understand why the BJP is delaying announcing the Chief Ministerial face.

1. Uttarakhand:

The BJP had scripted history in the hill state by returning to power for a second consecutive term. However, this was at the expense of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his seat Khatima by 6,900 votes. The BJP is currently holding crucial meetings with state party leaders to decide over the next CM.

Some media reports suggest that the BJP has finalised the next CM, but the announcement will only be made after Holi, which will be celebrated on March 18.

2. Goa:

Like Uttarakhand, the BJP also scripted history in the coastal state of Goa by winning the assembly polls for the third straight term. However, the dilemma over Dr Pramod Sawant still continues whether he will get another term or not.

Sawant was made CM after Manohar Parrikar's death in 2019. However, Sawant was criticised for the way he handled things in Goa. Even the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) said they would contest the 2022 assembly polls alone as they were reportedly upset with Sawant.

Though the MGP has once again decided to support the BJP in Goa, it would be interesting whether the party will continue with Sawant or not. Reports, however, suggest that Sawant will get another term and the announcement will be made soon.

"The announcement of next CM will be made in the BJP's Legislative Party meeting," news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

3. Inauspicious period?

According to News18, another reason for the delay is an "inauspicious period" due to Holashtak. "There are no auspicious days between March 10 and 17. So even if the swearing-in has to take place, it will only be after that," News18 quoted sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma