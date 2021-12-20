New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lok Sabha on Monday passed Election Laws (Amendment) Bill through voice vote amid sloganeering by several members of Opposition. The Bill, if passed in Rajya sabha following the assent from President, will result in linking Aadhaar Card with the voter ID card.

What is Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021?

Introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 20, 2021, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act to allow Aadhaar numbers to be used for registration of voters to establish their identity.

What if a citizen is unable to furnish Aadhaar number?

According to a key provision in the bill, if an individual who is unable to get an Aadhaar number, other documents as proof of identity will be allowed. In its present form, bill’s clause 4 (6) says that, “No application for inclusion in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or initimate Aadhaar number due to such sufficient cause…”

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: A step towards Gender neutrality in laws

In its current form, the bill in its Clause 6 proposes that that word “wife” shall be substituted with the word “spouse”, implying that the law takes away Gendered authority of Men in Voter IDs and the way the 1951 predecessor of proposed law was worded.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: What are other objectives of proposed law?

In its statement of objects and reasons, the proposed law highlights that “electoral reform is an ongoing and continuous process”. The Clause 2 of the proposed law specifies 1st day of April and 1st day of October in a calendar year as qualifying dates in relation to the preparation or revision of electoral laws.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: What the Opposition is protesting about?

The opposition claims that the said bill is “an infringement on the fundamental right of privacy as enunciated by the Supreme Court”. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha that the legislative document should be referred to the concerned standing committee for further scrutiny. “ It will lead to mass disenfranchisement,” he said on Monday.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who also is the chair of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, said, “Aadhaar was only meant to be a proof of residence. It is not proof of citizenship. In our country, only citizens are allowed to vote.”

My additional objection in the Lok Sabha to relying on Aadhaar in electoral rolls. @KirenRijiju (whom you hear being given the floor after my brief remarks) had no answer on this particular point. The bill was introduced anyway amid the din, on the basis of a voice vote. pic.twitter.com/UXgSU31DfO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2021

The bill is scheduled to be introduced in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on December 21, 2021, according to Rajya Sabha’s ‘List of Business’.

