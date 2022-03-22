New Delhi/ Panaji/ Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending the 11-day suspense, on Monday announced that Pushkar Singh Dhami will get another term as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Appointing him as its legislative party leader, the saffron party said its leaders have decided to reimpose faith in Dhami, saying he will take the hill state right direction.

"Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters outside the BJP's office in Dehradun.

Besides Dhami, Dr Pramod Sawant also got another chance to serve as the Chief Minister of the coastal state of Goa after getting appointed unanimously as the legislative leader of the BJP. "It has been decided that Dr Pramod Sawant would be the leader of the House," Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.

Dhami and Sawant's appointment came just hours after N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term.

The BJP had retained power in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur in the 2022 assembly polls, busting the anti-incumbency myths. In Uttarakhand and Manipur, the BJP bagged 47 and 31 seats respectively to get a historic second term. Likewise in Goa, it got 20 seats to get a third straight term.

While there was no question about the post of Biren Singh, fingers were raised against Dhami, who lost his bastion Khatim, and Sawant. However, the BJP ended all speculations, giving them another chance at the top post.

Political observers also credit BJP's performance in the three states to Biren Singh, Dhami, and Sawant as they helped the BJP over anti-incumbency and return to power, thereby getting rewarded by the top brass.

It also reflect how the BJP top brass - which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party chief JP Nadda - have weighed in favour young leaders, and their ability to perform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma