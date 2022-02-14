New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year-long protests on Delhi borders are expected to have an impact on the assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and many political pundits believe that it might negatively impact the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the two states. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi differs from that and believes that farmers support his government due to the favourable policies it brought for them.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview, PM Modi recounted the steps taken by his government to boost the agricultural sector. He said that he used his experience as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and implemented similar schemes at the Centre to improve farmers' conditions across India.

"I am from a state (Gujarat) that had to tackle a natural calamity every now and then. This deeply affected the farming sector. Water scarcity was a huge problem back then. However, after I became the Chief Minister, I implemented several schemes to improve this crucial sector," PM Modi said when asked about farm laws.

"I strongly believe that to improve the agricultural sector, we need to help small farmers and help them come out of poverty. Several schemes, including the Soil Health Card scheme, were implemented for this cause. Later, this experience helped me after I became the Prime Minister of the country," he added.

He also assured the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue. He claimed that farmers are now getting MSP at 1.5 times their cost, adding that his government enforced the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"You can see the examples of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Our schemes vastly helped the farmers there. Crops were also procured from farmers at a record rate. Before 2014, the farmers of Punjab got around Rs 1 lakh crore as MSP. However, under our government, they received Rs 2.5 lakh crore as MSP," PM Modi told Dainik Jagran, taking a swipe at Congress.

