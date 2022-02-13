New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The votes have started to fill in the EVMs starting February 10 and the verdict will be out on March 10, depicting the configuration of governments in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. In all the five states going to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader in the centre of the frame. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, PM Modi answered the questions that continue to define the trajectory of the election campaign in the five states.

In a satirical retort to the presence of only two leaders in the Congress party, PM Modi points out that nepotism is a danger to democracy. Raising questions on Samajwadi Party's alliance with RLD, PM Modi says, "Akhilesh needs to grasp upon a straw in every election so that he doesn’t drown." (Akhilesh ko har chunav mein ek tinke ki zarurat hoti hai taaki doobein nahi).

"Every time a different straw was found but he couldn’t save himself," PM Modi says.

'They find polarisation in the efforts of nation-building'

PM Modi, while raising questions on the people who connect the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor with polarisation, said, "In the efforts of nation-building, they find polarisation." He counts on the memorial built to commemorate the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram, the infrastructural improvements in the churches in Srinagar’s Hazratbal and Tamil Nadu’s Velankanni.

'All Chief Ministers are doing good work'

PM Modi says that all Chief Ministers are working well in the states. Reflecting on the state of Uttarakhand, where BJP frequently replaced the Chief Ministers, PM Modi says, "We changed the Chief Ministers in the state but we did not deviate from our responsibilities towards people. Neither did we leave any stone unturned to fulfil those responsibilities."

'BJP not a party but family'

PM Modi says that BJP is not a mere political party. "BJP is one such family where every member realises its responsibility and for that, we work hard. For us, our aim and our responsibilities towards the common populace are above everything. We keep on making necessary changes from time to time but it does not affect the delivery of our government’s goals," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma