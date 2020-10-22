Days ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, a team of Income Tax officials carried out a raid at Congress headquarters in Patna on Thursday evening

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: A team of Income Tax officials carried out a raid at Congress headquarters in Patna on Thursday evening and seized around Rs 8.5 lakh from a car parked outside the compound. While Incomes Tax deptt is yet to make an official announcement, Congress state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil confirmed the raid and termed it “mischief” by the ruling party, ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Friday.

"Claiming that 23 kg gold and two kg silver were seized from the brother of a BJP leader in Nepal, he asked why Income Tax, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies have not zeroed in on that BJP leader." IANS quoted Gohil as saying.

Calling the raids a ploy hatched the ruling party, Gohil said, "They are scared of massive support for the Mahagatbandhan. Hence, they are deliberately involved in mischief".

Attacking the ruling NDA alliance, Mahagathbandhan ally RJD said, “Income tax department has started raiding Opposition parties. Do you understand the meaning?? This is called accepting defeat.”

News agency IANS quoted a source from Election Commission saying that cash above Rs 50,000 can be seized if that person fails to show valid proofs, while an amount up to Rs 10 lakh can be permitted to be transported if the person concerned has valid proof about the use of the money in case of marriages, health issues, purchase of properties or goods.

Polling in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and Novemeber 7 and the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

