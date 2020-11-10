BJP has managed to sweep by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. The saffron party has won all the eight seats in Gujarat where by-polls were held. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has managed to win six of the seven seats that went for by-elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While the results of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 are yet to give a clear picture, the BJP has managed to sweep by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. The saffron party has won all the eight seats in Gujarat where by-polls were held. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has managed to win six of the seven seats that went for by-elections. However, it is Madhya Pradesh where the BJP desperately needed a good show as the survival of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was depended on it. How it fared? better than what was needed.

The BJP has won 15 of the 28 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on November 3. But that's not it. The party is also leading in four more seats. The Opposition Congress, which was hoping to make a turnaround and return to power have so far managed to win just one seat with lead in seven more. Mayawati's BSP was ahead in one seat - Morena.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan needed only nine seats to reach the halfway mark, which is 116. On the other hand, Congress needed to win all the seats to get the majority. The by-elections were crucial for Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose revolt had brought down the Kamal Nath government earlier this year. Scindia joined the BJP along with 23 loyalists. He will now have increased bargaining power and many believe the BJP leader may now soon get a Cabinet birth in the Narendra Modi government.

But, it's not just the north India belt where BJP did exceptionally well in by-polls but the saffron party has also managed to win three of the five seats in the northeastern state of Manipur and was leading on one more. Similarly in South India, BJP has won both the by-poll seats in Karnataka. Another state Congress lost to the saffron party following an internal revolt. The party is also leading in the only seat in Telangana where bypoll was held.

Now coming to the point, how did the BJP do this? While the saffron party could claim many things and a magical wave of some sort, the reason it won in these states is that they are in power in most of them. Except for Telangana, the BJP is the ruling party in MP, UP, Gujarat, Karnataka and Manipur. And for long, we have seen a particular voting pattern in bypolls - the party that rules, wins. And probably this voting pattern has worked in BJP's favour.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma