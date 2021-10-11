New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: The Haryana government on Monday issued an order directing state government employees to refrain from participating in political campaigns. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana warned that the state government will take strict actions against those found violating the order.

"No government employee should be a member or associated with any political party or organisation. No employee should canvas or interfere with or use his influence in connection with or take part in an election of any legislature or local authority," said the Haryana government as quoted by news agency ANI.

“It shall be the duty of every Govemment employee to endeavour to prevent any member of his family from taking part in or subscribing in aid of or assisting in any other manner, any movement or activity which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be subversive of the Government as by law established,” it added.

This comes ahead of assembly elections 2022 in the neighbouring states Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Political parties in both the states are gearing up for the upcoming elections.

As per the new order, the display by a Government employee on his person, vehicle or residence of any electoral symbol shall amount to using his influence in connection with an election within the meaning of this sub-rule. The state government employees are not allowed to join or continue to be a member of an association- the objects of which are prejudicial to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order or morality.

However, a Haryana government employee can become a member or office bearer of an association at the state level and at the national level, the aims or objectives of which relate to the promotion of sports. The employee can become a member of office bearer of only one such association.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha