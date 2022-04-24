Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic win in the 60-seat Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections on Sunday after it bagged 52 wards. Similarly, its ally Asom Gana Parishad (six wards) won in 58 wards, including the three which were earlier elected unopposed by the saffron party candidates.

The opposition Congress failed to open its account while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged just one seat. On the other hand, Hukum Chand Ali - Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) nominee - secured victory in ward number one, according to the state election commission (SEC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked the voters of Assam for reposing faith in the BJP.

"The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to BJP to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM Himanta Biswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Sarma has also thanked the people of Assam for giving BJP and its allies "the massive mandate", saying they have reaffirmed their faith on the saffron party's development journey under the guidance of PM Modi.

"I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The polling for 57 wards of the GMC was held on April 22 with a 52.80 per cent voter turnout. The BJP and its ally AGP had contested on 50 and seven wards respectively. On the other hand, Congress, AAP and AJP fielded their candidates on 54, 39 and 25 wards respectively.

In 2013, Congress won the prestigious GMC elections but due to internal wrangling several elected councillors had shifted to BJP facilitating the saffron party to form the municipal board.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma