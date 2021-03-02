Gujarat Municipal Elections 2021: As per the results, the BJP has won a majority of seats in all municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Tuesday congratulated his party, BJP, and thanked the people of Gujarat for showing absolute faith in the party and the massive support given in the Gujarat Municipal Elections 2021. PM Modi said that the results clearly showed that the people of Gujarat are firm with BJP's agenda of development and good governance.

'Results of Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat & District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firm with the BJP’s agenda of development & good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith & affection towards BJP': PM Modi said.

This comes as BJP is cruising to register a massive win in the Local Body Polls held on Sunday on 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats in 27 districts of the state. As per the results, the BJP has won a majority of seats in all municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats.

Even as the counting is underway, the BJP is leading on all 31 district panchayats, 75 of 81 municipalities and 196 of the total 231 taluka panchayats. The BJP has gained a lead by winning 5,930 seats, while Congress won 1,714 seats so far. The new entrant AAP has again impressed with a win on 42 seats across local bodies so far.

In municipalities, the BJP has so far won 1,996 seats and the Congress has won 373. In district panchayats, the BJP has till now bagged 753 seats and the Congress is at 158. In taluka panchayats, the BJP has so far emerged victorious in 3,181 seats and the Congress in 1,183 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged victorious on 31 seats in Tehsil Panchayats, while it has won 2 and 9 seats in district Panchayat and Municipalities respectively.

Meanwhile, conceding the defeat, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and state Congress Legislative Party leader Paresh Dhanani have resigned from their posts. "The results (local body elections) are contrary to our expectations. We accept the public mandate. I accept defeat as the party president here. We will continue to work for the people" Gujarat Congress leader Amit Chavda said as quoted by ANI.

Celbrating the massive victory, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that the foundation for BJP's win in 2022 Assembly election has been laid today. “The saffron flag has been hoisted all over the state. The foundation has been laid today for the BJP’s victory in the 2022 election.People have voted for the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah," he said.

"I congratulate CR Paatil for this unprecedented victory. People have given us a huge mandate and we will fulfill their expectations. The Congress and AAP are not even close to get opposition status,” he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan