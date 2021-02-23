LIVE Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Counting of votes polled in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, will be held on Tuesday with all eyes on the performance of the BJP which is in power in these civic bodies. The counting will start at 9 am. Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.

Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Gujarat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021:

8:20 am: All these 6 civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.

8:10 am: The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has 76 seats across 19 wards, while there are 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. The Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation has 52 seats across 13 wards and the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has 64 seats across 16 wards.

8:00 am: There are a total of 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, while there are 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

