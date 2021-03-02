Gujarat Local Body Poll Results 2021 LIVE: In Municipal Corporations, a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent was recorded, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Local Body Polls 2021 began today at 9 am today. The elections were held for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat across the state on Sunday, in which a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent was recorded in municipalities, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats. Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said. For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.

Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people. The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said. Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Gujarat Local Body Poll Results 2021:

12:15 pm: Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 counting of votes' update: Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3. Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6 and others in 1

12:10 pm: BJP wins 358 taluka panchayat seats, Congress wins 94 seats, AAP wins 4 seats.

11:45 am: Results of nine out of 158 seats have been declared In Junagadh. Congress is leading with victory in 5 seats while BJP and AAP have bagged two seats each. In other regions, BJP has emerged victorious in Ganjisar seat of Santalpur taluka panchayat, Ward No.1 of Bardoli Nagarpalika, Ward No.1 of Amod Nagarpalika and Botad Nagarpalika.

11:30 am: According to latest data, votes for 318 out of the total 8,235 seats that went to polls have been counted. BJP has won 308 seats, Congress 9 and AAP 1. BJP is also leading in 20 out of 31 district panchayats.

11:15 am: Trends at 11 am:

Zila Panchayat

BJP- 181 seats

Congress- 33 Seats

Others- 01 seats

Tehsil Panchayat

BJP- 460 seats

Congress- 95 seats

Others- 06 seats

Nagarpalika

BJP- 339 Seats

Congress- 62 Seats

Others- 03 seats

10:55 am: With counting underway in Gujarat local bodies polls, BJP is leading in both Unjha Nagar Palika and Kutch tehsil while AAP has won the Jamnagar panchayat tehsil.

10:30 am: As counting began, BJP took early lead in municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats results.

10:15 am: BJP Candidate Rajbhai Vader Wins from One Vote

10:00 am: Trends at 10 am:

Zila Panchayat

BJP- 90 seats

Congress- 10 seats

Others- 01 seats

Tehsil Panchayat

BJP- 210

Congress- 45

Others- 05

9:35 am: In some villages in the tribal-dominated districts of Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur, people decided to stay away from the electoral process to mark their protest against “lack of development” in their region.

9:20 am: Counting begins across 27 districts of Gujarat where elections were held on Sunday.

9:10 am: Over 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the elections to Gujarat's 81 Municipalities, 31 district Panchayats and 231 Taluka Panchayats

8:55 am: The counting of votes will start at 9 am.

8:45 am: In 81 Municipalities, a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent was recorded, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

8:30 am: Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two.

