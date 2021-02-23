Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's performance in Municipal Corporation Elections and termed its win as 'very special'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ruling BJP retained its position in five Municipal Corporations in Gujarat, while the saffron brigade is leading on the remaining one civic bodies, elections on which were held on February 21. The BJP has so far won 425 seats of the total 575 seats in six Municipal Corporations where results were declared till evening.

While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, made impressive inroads by winning 27 seats. A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were up for grabs in the elections.

Rajkot:

Retaining its hold, the BJP emerged victorious on 68 seats of the total 72 in Rajkot, while its main rival Congress could only manage to win 4 seats.

Jamnagar:

Of the total 64 seats in Jamnagar, the BJP won whopping 50 seats, while Congress only managed to grab hold of 11 seats in the Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won three seats in Jamnagar.

Bhavnagar:

The Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation consisting of 52 seats, of which, the BJP emerged winner on 44 seats, retaining its hold on the civic body. Its main rival, Congress, continuing with a dismal show, could only grab 8 seats.

Vadodara:

As per the results declared for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation Elections, the BJP has emerged winner on 69 seats, while Congress could only grab 7 seats.

Surat:

The BJP won 93 seats, of the total 120 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation, retaining its hold. In a major setback for the Congress, it has not won a single seat in Surat, while the Aam Aadmi Party stunned everyone with an impressive show by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation. Delighted with his party's performance, Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, said that it was the time for a new brand of politics in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad:

In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, with most 192 seats, the BJP has reportedly won 101 seats so far, while Congress has won 15 seats. The final results of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will be declared later in the day when the counting of votes will conclude.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's performance in Municipal Corporation Elections and termed its win as 'very special'. PM Modi said that the results of the polls clearly highlighted the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance.

"Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development & good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat", PM Modi said.

"Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that's serving in a state for over 2 decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. Heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP", he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also expressed gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for the results. "The grand victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections of six municipal corporations is the victory of the people of Gujarat. This is a grand victory of the politics of development started by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi," tweeted Rupani in Gujarati.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan